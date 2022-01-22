BBC News

Man in court charged with murder of Freda Walker, 86

By David Pittam
Freda Walker died at the scene while Ken Walker remains in hospital

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband.

Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.

Ken Walker, a former district councillor, was found severely injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Vasile Culea, 33, appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on Saturday.

Speaking through a Romanian interpreter, he confirmed his name, age and address - Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

He was remanded into custody and will appear before Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

The couple were found at their home in Station Road

Mr and Mrs Walker were discovered by a concerned neighbour.

Mrs Walker died at the scene and her husband was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

