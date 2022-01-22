Man in court charged with murder of Freda Walker, 86
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Ken Walker, a former district councillor, was found severely injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Vasile Culea, 33, appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on Saturday.
Speaking through a Romanian interpreter, he confirmed his name, age and address - Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire.
He was remanded into custody and will appear before Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr and Mrs Walker were discovered by a concerned neighbour.
Mrs Walker died at the scene and her husband was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
