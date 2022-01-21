Derby's demolition-threatened Dubrek Studio finds new home
The owner of a music venue that was facing closure has found a new home for it in a university building.
The Dubrek Studio in Becket Street, Derby, was due to be demolished to make way for the new £45m Becketwell performance venue.
Jay Dean, who runs the studio, said the University of Derby had offered him the lease of a ground floor building in Bridge Street.
"We're very pleased and excited," he said.
'Exciting opportunities'
Mr Dean said he has plans to use the building as a studio and rehearsal space, as well as a gallery, café and gig venue.
"Going forward this means we will be able to improve and expand our offer, with an increased capacity performance space, a gallery and a kitchen facility," he said, adding there were also opportunities to collaborate with the university and develop a programme of student services.
The studio had been based in Becket Street for six years but the building's owner recently sold it to the Becketwell developers St James Securities, meaning Mr Dean was told he needed to move out.
John Crossley, who heads the discipline of music and performing arts at the university, said: "We are really pleased to be able to play our part in ensuring that this important, thriving, local business has a future in Derby.
"This exciting development will create fantastic opportunities for our students in terms of work experience, mentoring and shadowing, as well as industry-based research."
David McGravie, interim pro vice-chancellor dean of the college of arts, humanities and education, added the university was "delighted to be able to help Jay find new premises".
"We look forward to seeing his plans come to fruition and working with him to deliver exciting opportunities for our students going forwards," he said.
