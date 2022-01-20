BBC News

Derby bus station: Teenager claims self-defence after death of man, 82

Published
Image source, Ricky Davey
Image caption,
Dennis Clarke died in hospital nine days after he was attacked

A teenage boy has denied causing the death of an 82-year-old who was attacked at Derby bus station.

Dennis Clarke, 82, died in hospital nine days after he was punched and fell to the ground at 16:30 BST on 6 May.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Derby Crown Court.

The court was told the teenager claims he had been acting in self-defence.

During the short hearing, Judge Nirmal Shant QC asked: "What are the issues in this case?"

Defence barrister James Horne replied: "Self-defence."

Judge Shant was shown an extract of CCTV footage from the busy bus station which showed the attack on Mr Clarke.

The teenager, who is on conditional bail, will face a trial at the same court on 20 June.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics