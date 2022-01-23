'Cloud inversion proposal was an amazing experience’
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man has said he could not believe his luck when a cloud inversion appeared just before he asked his girlfriend to marry him.
James Horner, 29, popped the question to Erin Burnside, 26, in the Peak District above the weather phenomenon.
The couple saw the impressive formation at Stanage Edge exactly five years after they first walked there together.
Mr Horner had planned to propose but said he was "waiting for the right moment".
Mr Horner, who proposed on 18 December, said: "I couldn't believe my luck to be honest.
"I'd been waiting for the right moment for a few weeks."
He said he decided to propose when they got to the top of the escarpment but on their way up he became worried about the weather.
"The forecast was saying it was going to be a really clear day - I thought 'perfect, that will be great'," he said.
"Then, on the way up, it was really cloudy.
"I was cursing BBC Weather but, when we got to the summit, the cloud was all in the valley and it was perfect."
He said the couple had spoken about getting married one day but he still thought Ms Burnside was "pretty surprised".
The couple, who live in Sheffield, are planning to get married next year.
A cloud inversion happens when the temperature increases with height, the Met Office said.
The clouds form in valleys giving a view similar to looking out of an aeroplane window.
Other photographers also saw the cloud inversion in the Peak District that day.
Andrew Clark, who was hiking at Mam Tor, said: "It was an amazing experience."
Dean Hepworth, also at Mam Tor, said he stayed on the ridge until dusk enjoying the "spectacular" view.
