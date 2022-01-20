Freda and Ken Walker: Murder arrest after couple in 80s attacked at home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 86-year-old woman was killed and her husband left with life-threatening injuries.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday morning.
Her 88-year-old husband Ken, a former district councillor, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Derbyshire Police said the man arrested was also being held on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Walker.
'Significant breakthrough'
He is 33 years old and was detained in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, the force added.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said police were still appealing for potential witnesses to come forward, despite the arrest.
"Today's arrest is clearly a significant breakthrough in the case but the investigation continues into this most appalling crime," he said.
On Wednesday, the force appealed for people who were in Station Road between 16:30 on Friday and 09:00 GMT on Saturday to come forward urgently.
"That request still remains, so if you were on that street, either on foot or in a car, then please contact us as soon as possible," ACC Kirby said.
Speaking about the arrest, he added: "It comes from a lot of help and support from this community, and I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has helped us so far."
Mr Walker remains a councillor for Shirebrook Town Council and was a former councillor for Bassetlaw District Council.
He was previously chairman of Bolsover District Council and was last month made an Honorary Alderman for his services.
'Sent shockwaves'
Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley, who knew the couple well, said he was very upset and angry about what had happened.
"Ken retired from being a district councillor in 2019 and just when they should both be enjoying their twilight years together, this terrible incident has happened," he said.
"Freda was lovely. Always wanting to help people, always had the time of day to say 'hello' and speak to them as they walked past.
"We have heard many people say 'Oh Ken and Freda, what a lovely couple', and they really were. This has sent shockwaves through the local community."
