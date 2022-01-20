Langwith Junction: Murder arrest after couple in 80s attacked at home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 86-year-old woman was killed and her husband left with life-threatening injuries.
Freda Walker died at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday morning.
Her 88-year-old husband Ken, a former district councillor, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Derbyshire Police said a man was also being held on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Walker.
The arrested man is 33 years old and was detained in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, the force added.
