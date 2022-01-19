Langwith Junction: Fresh witness appeal after death of woman, 86
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
Police have renewed appeals for witnesses after an 86-year-old woman was killed at her home.
Freda Walker, 86, was found in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday with husband Ken, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said CCTV footage showed several people walking or driving in the area and asked them to get in touch "as a matter of urgency".
Mr Walker, 88, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Police previously said the former town councillor was "in and out of consciousness".
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said officers had been "working round the clock to bring those responsible for this horrific crime to justice".
He said they had carried out house-to-house enquiries and trawled hours of CCTV.
"It is clear from the images there are a number of people who walk or drive along Station Road between 16:30 on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday," he added.
"If you know you were in that street between those times, I urge you to contact the force immediately."
ACC Kirby said detectives were also trying to establish when the couple were last seen alive.
"We know that Freda visited a neighbour in the late afternoon, leaving the house at around 16:55 [on Friday]," he said.
"She walked back to her home and then was spoken to at 18:40. The next time she was seen by anyone outside of her house was when she was found dead the next morning."
He said officers wanted to speak to anyone who spoke to either Mr or Mrs Walker after that time on Friday.
ACC Kirby previously said the force could not rule out Mrs Walker's death being a targeted attack and a leading line of inquiry was that it could have been an aggravated burglary.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.