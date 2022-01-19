Derby City Council moves to new election system
Voters in Derby will select the members of their council once every four years as its election system is overhauled.
The move, approved by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday evening, brings the authority in line with the rest of Derbyshire and much of England.
Previously local elections were held in three out of every four years, with a third of seats decided each time.
Changing the system was overwhelmingly supported by the electorate, according to polling by the city council.
Council leader Chris Poulter said a four-yearly cycle would mean stronger leadership and a local administration able to deliver its manifesto pledges "without unnecessary changes".
Analysis
By Georgia Roberts, BBC Radio Derby political reporter
It may not sound like the hottest political potato, but this is something that's been discussed back and forth by councillors here for years.
Now, with this change finally supported by Derby City Council, it'll mean this May will mark the last time Derby residents will vote for just a third of their councillors.
It's a move overwhelmingly supported by the public, according to a recent council survey - though its methodology was disputed by some opposition councillors.
Local business boards also backed the move, citing significant financial savings and greater stability.
There are three councillors in each of Derby's 17 wards.
Under the old system, one had to go through the election process ever year, with a one-year pause every four.
The aim was to improve accountability but some believed it led to voter apathy and instability, as the council could change almost every year.
Now, every member will be chosen in one election held every four years.