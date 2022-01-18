Langwith Junction: Husband critical but stable after wife killed
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News and PA News agency
- Published
A former town councillor who was critically injured in an attack that killed his wife is "in and out of consciousness", police have said.
Freda Walker, 86, was found dead at the couple's home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said her 88-year-old husband Ken remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
No arrests have been made and the force is still investigating the circumstances of the attack.
At a news conference earlier, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said he could not rule out the incident being a targeted attack, but there was nothing to suggest it was related to Mr Walker's work as a councillor.
Addressing Mr Walker's condition, he said: "I can't talk specifically about injuries but I can say he's in a critical but stable condition.
"I think it's reasonable to say in the next few days we'll have more understanding of the prognosis as well. I believe he's been in and out of consciousness."
'Open mind'
A number of floral tributes have been left outside the couple's house and a police cordon remains in place.
ACC Kirby said a leading line of inquiry was still that the incident could have been an aggravated burglary.
He added they were also keeping an open mind as to whether there was one or more than one person responsible for the attack.
Speaking about whether it could have been a targeted attack, he said: "There's nothing we can rule out in terms of targeting.
"There is nothing to say, though, that it's anything to do with Ken's work as a councillor or his other links to the local community."
