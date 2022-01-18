Derby County: Government urges 'pragmatism' to save club
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
The government has called for "pragmatism" from all sides as Derby County's future hangs in the balance.
The Championship side is in administration with severe debt and faces expulsion from the league if it cannot prove it can fund the rest of the season by 1 February.
But administrators say legal cases brought against the Rams by other clubs are delaying a takeover.
The matter was raised by several MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham, who secured the urgent question, said: "Derby County Football Club cannot be allowed to be removed by the English Football League (EFL) on February 1.
"Is the minister convinced the EFL is acting fast enough to resolve the football debts issue before the deadline or will they extend it?"
Culture minister Chris Philp said "urgent pragmatism" was required from the governing body, the administrators and the Rams.
He said: "We do want to see the EFL work urgently and pragmatically and rapidly to resolve these outstanding issues which are in the way of a takeover by a new owner, who we hope can invest the money needed to turn the club around.
"He [sports minister Nigel Huddleston] is pressing the EFL very hard on these points.
"We should be clear that governance surrounding the administration of Derby County Football Club is a matter for the EFL, the administrator and the club.
"But the government takes a very close interest in this."
'Obstacles'
Derby County went into administration last September and have been docked 21 points for breaching EFL financial rules.
Administrators Quantuma said efforts to secure a buyer were being hampered by outstanding legal cases involving Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.
Both clubs are seeking compensation for loss of earnings in relation to the Rams' financial breaches.
Labour MP for Derby South, Margaret Beckett, added: "Mr Philp said in his opening remarks that nobody wants to see the club go under. Well, some of us are beginning to wonder.
"If inadvertently this were to happen because the football league was unable to remove the obstacles which at the moment they appear to be so firmly putting in Derby County's way, none of those participating in it will be forgiven."
The EFL said it was committed to resolving "a complex legal position" surrounding the club's future.
In a statement, it said: "The current situation remains challenging as Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers consider their claims should be protected under the terms of the Insolvency Policy. The administrators disagree."
The EFL added that Derby County consider the claims to be "spurious", but the current bidders "appear unwilling to assume the risk of defending them".