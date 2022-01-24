Derbyshire dad appeals for return of dead son's stolen police helmet
A father is appealing for the return of a police helmet worn by his late son after it was taken in a burglary.
Jeff Perks said the headwear was stolen from his Derbyshire art studio between 30 December and 5 January.
His son Steven was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 1998 while serving with the Metropolitan Police.
Mr Perks said the helmet held sentimental value to him and his wife Carole and he hopes whoever took it would have a conscience to return it.
"It's a piece of mine and my wife's life that's now missing," he said.
"It's the only thing we've got of his - I'm an artist [so] I've got lots of photographs and a few paintings of him, but nothing as personal as something he was wearing on duty."
Mr Perks said a fold-up bicycle was also taken from the studio in Manchester Road, Tideswell.
"It [the helmet] is a very weird thing to take. It has great sentimental value for my wife and myself, but I can't see it has any value for anybody else," he added.
"I'm just hoping that somebody might be ashamed when they hear the story and bring it back."
A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the burglary had been reported but no arrests had yet been made.
She appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the Christmas and New Year period to get in touch.
