Wolf Moon captured above the East Midlands
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The first full Moon of 2022, known as the Wolf Moon, provided photographers with some beautiful pictures.
The National Space Centre in Leicester said January's full Moon was given this name after the "howling of hungry wolves".
East Midlands photographers, who manged to avoid any hungry wolves, have been sharing their images of the Moon, which shone brightly in the clear skies.
According to the space centre, based in Leicester, full Moons happen roughly every 29.5 days, when the Moon is located on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun and so appears fully illuminated.
The next full Moon will be the Snow Moon on 16 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.