BBC News

'Mesmerising' cloud inversions seen in the Peak District

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Published
Image source, Hayley Pearson
Image caption,
Hayley Pearson works as a nurse and has said hiking helps to clear her head

Peak District explorers have once again been treated to a glimpse of "mesmerising" cloud inversions.

Hayley Pearson, a nurse with a passion for hiking, said seeing the weather phenomenon was an emotional experience that gave her a lump in her throat.

Cloud inversions, also known as temperature inversions, form in valleys giving a view above the clouds.

The Met Office said they could happen all year round but were most common in winter.

A cloud inversion was also seen in the Peak District last month.

Image source, Hayley Pearson
Image caption,
Kinder Scout is the highest point in the Peak District

Ms Pearson saw the spectacular formations while walking on Kinder Scout in Derbyshire on Friday.

The 41-year-old, from Manchester, hiked to the highest point in the Peak District with her brother.

She said: "I love Kinder Scout, and have hiked the plateau more times than I can count, in all conditions.

"I'm a nurse so, as you can imagine, the job has been pretty stressful over the last couple of years with lockdown.

"Hiking is a passion of mine and helps to clear my head."

Image source, Hayley Pearson
Image caption,
Ms Pearson has seen a cloud inversion before but it was in the Lake District

She said it was the first time she had seen a cloud inversion in the Peak District and described it as "amazing".

"I knew it was going to be a clear day, but I never envisaged seeing an inversion," she said.

"I actually didn't want to come down from the summit.

"My brother kept laughing at me as I just kept going 'wow'. I actually got a tad emotional and a lump in my throat," she said.

Image source, Murtaza Sattar
Image caption,
Mr Sattar said his first cloud inversion was "mesmerising" to see

The cloud inversion was also seen by Murtaza Sattar, a regular Peak District walker who was also on Kinder Scout on Friday.

Mr Sattar, 50, from Salford, said he was "overjoyed" to see his first cloud inversion.

Image source, Murtaza Sattar
Image caption,
Mr Sattar has said he regularly goes walking in the Peak District as part of a group

He said: "The sight of the inversion was surreal, scary and wonderful.

"When we started the walk in Edale, it was clear blue skies.

"Once at the top of Kinder Scout, the clouds slowly drifted in over the valleys.

"[When] the full inversion happened, it was an out-of-this-world feeling, very mesmerising."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics