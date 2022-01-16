Langwith Junction: Murder probe after woman, 88, found in house
Police have launched a murder investigation after an 88-year-old woman was found dead and a man left with life-threatening injuries in a Derbyshire village.
Officers were called by paramedics at 09:30 GMT on Saturday to a house in Station Road, Langwith Junction, and found the couple.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, also 88, is being treated in hospital, police said.
The couple's family have been informed.
Ch Supt Hayley Barnett said: "This is an understandably shocking incident for the community in Langwith Junction and our thoughts are with everyone affected - in particular those family and friends of the man and woman."
There will be a significant police presence at the scene for some time, Derbyshire Police added.