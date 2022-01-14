Benjamin Orton stabbing: Teenager jailed for killing rival
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A teenager has been jailed for stabbing a boy to death in an alleyway near a cinema.
Benjamin Orton, 17, died after being stabbed multiple times near the Odeon cinema in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 12 June.
Erik Rudaks, who was found guilty of manslaughter, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Derby Crown Court.
Judge Thomas Linden said the case was "as close to murder as it is possible to come without it being murder".
Rudaks was among three teenagers, all aged 17, who were charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm - but the others, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were cleared of all charges.
Gang threats
A reporting restriction barring the identification of Rudaks was lifted by the judge.
During the trial last year, the court heard there was a history of threats, partly gang based, between Mr Orton and Rudaks, which culminated when they had a "chance meeting".
Mr Orton was stabbed 13 times and died at the scene while his 20-year-old friend suffered five stab wounds to his neck and head, and was left partially paralysed.
While accepting Rudaks had been confronted by Mr Orton, Judge Linden said: "This was a fight you could have chosen to avoid.
"It was also quite wrong to arm yourself with a knife."
Rudaks, of Essex Drive, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon for which he was jailed for 12 months, to run concurrent to the manslaughter sentence.
