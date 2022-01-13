BBC News

Man guilty of sexual crimes against children

Nigel Pettitt was convicted after a trial at Derby Crown Court

A man has been found guilty of several sex offences, including rape, against children.

Police said Nigel Pettitt, 54, formerly of Homeport Mews in Chesterfield, was convicted of a number of crimes at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

This included one count of rape, eight counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Police added the crimes happened over several years in the Chesterfield area.

Pettitt will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 March.

