Man guilty of sexual crimes against children
- Published
A man has been found guilty of several sex offences, including rape, against children.
Police said Nigel Pettitt, 54, formerly of Homeport Mews in Chesterfield, was convicted of a number of crimes at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
This included one count of rape, eight counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Police added the crimes happened over several years in the Chesterfield area.
Pettitt will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 March.
