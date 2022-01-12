Tintwistle: Woman injured during attempted dog theft
A woman sustained cuts to her hand and hip as a man tried to steal her dog, police have said.
The victim was walking her pet in Tintwistle, Derbyshire, on 7 January when she was approached at the junction of Conduit Street and West Street between 19:40 and 19:50 GMT.
Derbyshire Police said the man demanded she give him her dog and tried to take the lead.
The woman's injuries are not believed to be serious.
Police said the man was described as about 5ft 5in, slim-to-medium build and wearing dark clothing with a hood up and a face covering, and spoke in a local accent with a deep voice.
As well as witnesses, officers are also appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at that time to get in touch.
