PM should resign, says daughter of Covid victim
By Caroline Lowbridge and Nigel Slater
BBC News/LDRS
- Published
A campaigner who was unable to see her dying mother weeks before Boris Johnson attended a Downing Street drinks party has urged him to resign.
Lindsay Jackson's mother died from Covid-19 during the first lockdown after contracting it at a care home.
Severe restrictions were in place at the time, and Mrs Jackson said only 10 people were able to attend the funeral.
While he admitted attending the party on 20 May 2020, Mr Johnson claimed he was "technically within the rules".
The party was described as "socially distanced drinks" in an email, and guests were invited to "bring your own booze".
Speaking about the prime minister, Mrs Jackson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "He should resign. He treats us with complete contempt and won't even answer questions."
Mrs Jackson, from Over Haddon in Derbyshire, is a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice.
The final time she was able to see her mother face-to-face was on Mothering Sunday, 22 March 2020, when Boris Johnson told people to "stay at home", saying "together we will save literally thousands of lives".
Sylvia Jackson, who had dementia, died aged 87 on 17 April 2020.
Her daughter said: "On 10 April I got a call to say they thought my mum had got Covid and she died a week later. I wasn't able to be with her or hold her hand."
Funeral was 'tough'
Mrs Jackson said she was angered to hear about parties being held by the people responsible for lockdown restrictions.
She was not able to pay her respects to her mother's body, she said, or hold a proper funeral.
"Normally, given the life she had there would have been literally hundreds at her funeral without a question but due to the restrictions we were limited to 10 of us and that was it," she said.
"It was very short, I couldn't even cuddle my brother. That was tough."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also said the prime minister must resign over what he called his "ridiculous" lies and excuses.
