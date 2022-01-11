Roman and medieval coins found in Derbyshire classed as treasure
Roman and medieval coins found on land in two Derbyshire villages have been declared treasure.
The 11 Roman denarii silver coins were found on land in Netherseal in December 2019 by seven men with metal detectors.
Then in June 2020 four medieval silver coins were found on pasture land in Longford.
Both hoards were discussed at Derbyshire Coroner's Court where it was heard Derby Museums had expressed an interest in acquiring the coins.
Assistant coroner Sophie Lomas said an expert from the British Museum had confirmed the Roman coins dated from between 98AD and 211AD.
She said that, according to their report, large quantities of denarii coins were carried by emperor Septimius Severus's army, with the annual pay for a soldier at the time being around 300 denarii.
"The expert evidence in this matter is that more than two of the coins are silver with content in excess of 10% precious metal and they are older than 300 years, so I am satisfied that these coins are treasure," Ms Lomas added.
She said the medieval coins had been dated by an expert to between 1300 and 1352.
That report, the treasure inquest heard, stated the coins featured the heads of Edward I, who was king between 1272 and 1307, and Edward III, who reigned from 1327 to 1377.
Ms Lomas said both hoards would now be valued before any reward was decided and divided between the landowners and finders.
