BBC News

Stunning sunrise captured across the East Midlands

Published
Image source, Tom Price
Image caption,
Tom Price shared his picture of Wollaton Hall in Nottinghamshire on social media

People across the East Midlands woke up to a beautiful sunrise to start off the week.

BBC Weather Watchers and social media users captured colourful scenes on Monday and shared their pictures online.

Image source, Peter
Image caption,
Peter captured the dramatic sunrise over a lake in Saltby in Leicestershire
Image source, Helen Earth
Image caption,
Helen Earth was out walking with her dog, who also stopped to take in the view, in Cropwell Bishop, Nottinghamshire
Image source, Simon Booker
Image caption,
Simon Booker captured a spectacular red sky in Chesterfield
Image source, Pete
Image caption,
Pete was treated to the eye-catching red sky in Melton Mowbray

Analysis

By Gillian Brown, BBC weather presenter

You might be familiar with the phrase, 'red sky at night shepherd's delight'- a saying that is more reliable when we have weather fronts approaching from the west.

Red or pink sunsets are often thought to mean calmer conditions are on the way.

But today, 'red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning' was more appropriate.

Skies were a mix of pink, orange and red - colours that usually suggest weather systems are pushing in from the west - as they usually do in the UK.

The pink sunrises across the East Midlands were alluding to just that; warning of the next set of weather fronts, bringing cloud and rain, leading to more unsettled conditions.

Image source, LindafromBelper
Image caption,
Early riser LindafromBelper woke up to a mix of pink, orange and red in Belper, Derbyshire
Image source, TeamBeaglie
Image caption,
TeamBeaglie captured the sun on the clouds in Ketton, Rutland
Image source, Curly Claire
Image caption,
BBC Weather Watcher Curly Claire captured the spectacular scene above a lake in Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire
Image source, RutlandShepherdess
Image caption,
RutlandShepherdess was in Oakham, Rutland, to capture the scene
Image source, Steve A
Image caption,
And Steve A saw it while walking through a field in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Topics