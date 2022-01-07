Housing estate for elderly planned near Derby school
Plans to create a new housing estate for elderly people next to a school have been put forward.
Derby Homes - the housing arm of Derby City Council - wants to build 36 bungalows on land behind Akaal Primary School in Sunny Hill.
The social housing - made up of six detached and 30 semi-detached homes - would be created around a communal garden.
A new road would also be built off Blackmore Street.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a decision on whether to grant planning permission was expected to be made by Derby City Council in April.
Last month the authority was told by the government it needed to find space for 1,200 new homes a year.
