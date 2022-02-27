Bolsover: The small town with dreams of becoming a city
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Bolsover is a small market town with a history dating back to the Domesday book, a castle, and now, dreams of becoming a city.
The Derbyshire town - population about 12,000 - is one of 39 locations bidding to become a city in a competition to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
It is competing against much larger towns like Northampton, Reading and nearby Doncaster.
Steve Fritchley, the leader of Bolsover District Council, said the city status bid is a way of bringing wider appreciation for the town.
"We have so much to shout about and promote and Bolsover needs to be nationally and internationally recognised," he said.
But the vision of city living has caught some residents by surprise.
"What the hell for?" asked 54-year-old Julie Atkin, who was born and raised in Bolsover.
She pointed out that nearby Chesterfield was much larger and yet was still classified as a town.
Her 81-year-old mother, Margaret, also a Bolsover native, added: "There's nothing here.
"I can't see why they'd want it to be a city."
Colin Parcley, 60, who has lived in the town for half his life, described the bid as a "joke".
"It'd be good if they could make it in to a town," he said.
"The village next door has more amenities.
"It needs more investment as a town; this is a gimmick."
Susan Barlow, 67, who has lived in Bolsover for 25 years, described the plans as "laughable".
"It's just about the size of a town," she said.
The council are after the tourism, there's no question about it - and you can't blame them."
The Cabinet Office has said winning city status could boost local communities and open up new opportunities.
And not all the residents thought such possibilities should be dismissed so quickly.
Andy Wadsworth, 51, owner of the Bolsover Antique Centre, said he thought city status would be "fantastic" for local businesses.
"It would get more people coming in to the town centre," he said.
"In the past few years, despite Covid, it has really tried to put its name on the map."
One of those who has been drawn by the opportunities on offer in Bolsover is Paul Gratton, 49, from Chesterfield.
He opened up a bar in the town centre in November, as he felt the town had potential.
"Becoming a city is a little ambitious," he said.
"Yes, it's expanding and getting better round here, but I'm not convinced there's enough from a tourism perspective.
"It's a growing area - it's got a motorway junction where big businesses are establishing themselves.
"That's now getting reflected in the housing. There are masses of new builds."
Paul Adams, who works in Bolsover and lives at nearby Creswell, described Bolsover as "very friendly, but tiny".
"Lots of people are born and bred here and stay here; it's one of those sorts of communities," he said.
He was also positive about the bid.
"It absolutely would be a good thing for the town; it would bring more people in," he said.
But some like the town just as it is.
Becki Bish, 43, who has moved to the area from California, said Bolsover was not big enough to be a city.
"I grew up near San Francisco - that's a city. This is: blink and you'll miss it," she said.
"I don't see what the advantage to being a city is.
"The quant townishness of it is one of the appeals."
However, for council leader Steve Fritchley, the benefits were clear.
"We are an ambitious authority with a clear vision," he said.
"We are a hotbed for entrepreneurs.
"We have got royal connections - Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria were entertained at Bolsover Castle in the 17th Century - and Bess of Hardwick was one of the most notable figures of Elizabethan English society.
"Meaning we have certainly got the history. So why shouldn't we go for city status?
"We have so much to shout about and promote and Bolsover needs to be nationally and internationally recognised for its history and heritage and our ambitions to continue to develop it as an area of economic growth.
"This is an excellent opportunity to put Bolsover on the map and I will look forward to welcoming people to the City of Bolsover in the future."
