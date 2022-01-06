Stormtrooper funeral procession in Ashbourne for Star Wars fan
A procession of Stormtroopers, Darth Vader and an imperial officer were among those to attend the funeral of a "huge" Star Wars fan.
Paul Wadley, 55, died last month, two years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
The procession of characters went through his hometown of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, on 30 December.
His wife, Sonja Wadley, 38, said he planned the funeral himself and it was exactly what he wanted.
Mrs Wadley said Star Wars was her husband's "passion" and they even named their two children, aged five and nine, after actors from the films.
Jim Davis, who had been a friend of Mr Wadley for more than 10 years, said they met through their shared love of Star Wars.
Mr Davis said they were both part of an organisation that attended events in Star Wars costumes and Mr Wadley was known for his realistic C-3PO suit.
"He actually made it himself and he even met Anthony Daniels in it - who played C-3PO in the films.
"There are only two in the UK that are actually that good and Anthony Daniels thought Paul's costume was absolutely brilliant," Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis said several Star Wars enthusiast groups joined together for his friend's funeral.
He said it was the send off Mr Wadley had asked for.
As a tribute to Mr Wadley everyone at the funeral was given an armband made from gold ribbon as a reference to his C-3PO alter-ego.
Mr Davis said before the funeral, those in full character outfits did a walk around Ashbourne and were greeted warmly by the public, with some people asking for photos.
