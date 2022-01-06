Man slashed across nose with Stanley knife after pub row
- Published
A man who bought a knife from a shop following a pub row so he could attack his rival has been jailed.
Kelvin Fletcher, 41, was caught on CCTV buying the Stanley knife in Clay Cross, Derbyshire, in May.
He confronted the man in the street and slashed him across the face, causing injuries requiring surgery.
At Derby Crown Court he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article, and was jailed for four years and two months.
Derbyshire Police said the row had taken place at The Nag's Head in Market Street on 20 May.
The attack left the victim with a deep laceration to his nose, damaging the septum and nasal artery.
Fletcher, of Oakdale Close, Danesmoor, was arrested later that day after handing himself in.
'Children saw attack'
Detective staff investigator David Wright said: "The level of pre-meditation involved in this attack shows that Fletcher intended to cause serious harm to the victim in this case.
"He left the pub after the disagreement and visited his friend's house in a rage, ranting about the victim, before going directly to a shop to buy a knife.
"He then returned to Market Street and launched an unprovoked attack on the victim, in the middle of the day with lots of people around, including families with young children.
"Today's sentence befits the seriousness of this crime and I hope will act as a deterrent to others, who think it is acceptable to use knives as a weapon."
