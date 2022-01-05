Covid: Derbyshire bin collections delayed due to staff isolation
Local authorities in Derbyshire have warned residents of disruption to household waste collections as staff are isolating with coronavirus.
Residents have complained on social media about missed bin rounds in the Derbyshire Dales and Wingerworth.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said on Tuesday that three truck drivers for the area were isolating and warned "it is possible this number will rise".
The authority said the extra volume of recycling was also adding to delays.
North East Derbyshire District Council said five streets in Wingerworth were missed by waste collectors on Tuesday due to "operational difficulties".
The council said: "The main difficulty we are having is the number of staff isolating with Covid following the Christmas break and the impact on resourcing collection teams which has required us to call on more agency staff and deploy from other service areas."
The authority advised those affected to leave their bins out saying "we will try to return tomorrow".
Derbyshire Dales District Council said delays and disruptions to waste and recycling collections were "inevitable" in the coming days.
Earlier this week the authority said Serco, the firm it uses to empty household bins, had three drivers in isolation.
As a result some properties in Ashford in the Water, Bakewell, Cressbrook, Eyam and Great Longstone did not get their bins emptied.
The council said some recycling crews that are operating are not able to complete rounds because they are experiencing larger than usual volumes after Christmas.
Residents have complained on social media with some reporting their bins have not been emptied for nearly three weeks.
