Killamarsh: Man in court over murder of mum and three children
- Published
A man charged with the murders of a mother and three children in Derbyshire has appeared in court.
Damien Bendall is accused of murdering and raping 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and murdering her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.
Their bodies were found in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh on 19 September.
The 31-year-old was not required to enter a plea during the short hearing at Derby Crown Court.
Judge Nirmal Shant QC remanded Mr Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, back into custody to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on 18 January.
An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court previously heard the four died as a result of a "violent attack".
The coroner's court also heard how a relative had phoned police to say the defendant had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.
A trial is listed to start on 1 March 2022.
