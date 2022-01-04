Arrests after man assaulted by group on Derbyshire A-road
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a man was assaulted on an A-road in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to the A6 in Milford after receiving reports of a man being assaulted by a group of other men at about 23:15 GMT on Sunday.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said an altercation took place near a white van and a silver Audi, both of which were driven off soon afterwards.
The force has asked for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.