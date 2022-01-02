Father walks 29 miles in son's memory on birthday
The father of man who died after a cardiac arrest is trekking 29 miles on the day of what would have been his son's 29th birthday.
Adam Redfern, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died while jogging in March.
Ian Redfern, 59, started the walk at 06:00 GMT and aims to finish it at about 18:00 at De Montfort University (DMU), where his son worked.
He said the walk was to raise awareness of cardiac risk in young adults.
Mr Redfern said: "We are doing it entirely because of Adam and the fact that Adam so tragically lost his life as a consequence of undetected heart issues and sudden cardiac arrest when he was out running."
He said it would be a difficult day for him and his wife Christine, but instead of staying at home, the family and Adam's friends decided to "do something positive".
"We thought we can do something positive and share the day with some of Adam's friends," he said.
"It's a chance to share memories with them as we walk but also to use the occasion to elevate the issues of heart risk in young adults."
Mr Redfern's route takes him from Long Eaton through Sawley, Kegworth, Sutton Bonington, Hathern, Loughborough, Quorn, and Birstall, before heading to Leicester.
Adam Redfern studied journalism at DMU before joining their communications team after graduating.
Mr Redfern said his son was "incredibly sporty, incredibly active, had a great sense of humour, lots of energy and was also incredibly popular with people".
"He was the kind of person who always had always had time for other people," he added.
The money raised will be donated to the Adam Redfern Memorial Fund and used to train people in CPR and the use of defibrillators, as well as helping to purchase additional defibrillators.
The fund also supports aspiring media, journalism and sports students.
More than £1,300 has been raised from the walk and the memorial fund has so far generated about £22,000.
