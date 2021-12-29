Man found with serious head injuries in Heanor on Christmas morning
Police are appealing for information after a man was found injured in the early hours of Christmas morning.
Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Breach Road in Heanor by the ambulance service at about 01:30 GMT on 25 December.
They found a 29-year-old with head injuries, including a fractured jaw and a bleed on the brain.
He was treated for his wounds in hospital and they are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.
The force said they were keen to speak to anyone who was in the Breach Road area between midnight and 01:35.
