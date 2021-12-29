BBC News

Man found with serious head injuries in Heanor on Christmas morning

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time

Police are appealing for information after a man was found injured in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Breach Road in Heanor by the ambulance service at about 01:30 GMT on 25 December.

They found a 29-year-old with head injuries, including a fractured jaw and a bleed on the brain.

He was treated for his wounds in hospital and they are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

The force said they were keen to speak to anyone who was in the Breach Road area between midnight and 01:35.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.