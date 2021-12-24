OBE medal and jewellery stolen in Derbyshire village burglary
An OBE medal, jewellery and power tools were among items stolen during a daytime raid on a village home, police have said.
Derbyshire Police said the burglary was reported to have happened between 09:00 and 16:45 GMT on 16 December at a house in Baslow.
The property owners were out at that time and returned home to find a patio door had been smashed.
Officers said they are keen to hear from anyone with information.
