OBE medal and jewellery stolen in Derbyshire village burglary

Published
Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption,
Police say they hope someone may recognise the items

An OBE medal, jewellery and power tools were among items stolen during a daytime raid on a village home, police have said.

Derbyshire Police said the burglary was reported to have happened between 09:00 and 16:45 GMT on 16 December at a house in Baslow.

The property owners were out at that time and returned home to find a patio door had been smashed.

Officers said they are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption,
An OBE was among the items taken

