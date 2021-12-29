Derby's demolition-threatened Dubrek Studio secures future
The owner of a music venue which was facing closure has thanked supporters for their help in finding new premises.
The Dubrek Studio in Becket Street, Derby, was due to be demolished to make way for the new £45m Becketwell performance venue.
Jay Dean, who runs the studio, said a move to a new venue could take place as early as February.
"I have an immense amount of gratitude for people supporting us when we really needed it," he said.
'Overwhelming'
Mr Dean said the new venue, which will also be in the city centre, was secured after a campaign which saw supporters contact Derby City Council about assisting Dubrek.
The studio was based in Becket Street for six years but the building's owner recently sold it to the developers of the Becketwell complex.
Dubrek was initially told it would have to move out by 18 December but has now been told it can stay until January.
"It was looking like we weren't going to get any assistance in terms of funding and we didn't have a building to go into," said Mr Dean.
"So it basically looked like the end of Dubrek studios.
"But the support was quite overwhelming."
He said he was in the process of getting a lease on an empty building near the site of the current studio.
If successful, he hopes to start fitting out the building in January with the aim of opening in February.
"It's really exciting. We have an opportunity to do something potentially bigger and better," he said.
The council, which is helping to fund the refit, has been contacted for a comment.
