Derby mum thanks kidney donor for best Christmas gift
- Published
A mum who received a new kidney this year after spending up to 30 hours a week on dialysis said her donor had given her "the best Christmas gift".
Jackie Smith's pre-existing kidney condition worsened in 2016 when she fell pregnant with her daughter Poppy.
The 40-year-old, from Derby, spent a year on the transplant waiting list before a donor was found earlier this year.
After successful surgery, she said this Christmas would be "very special".
Ms Smith said she had not required dialysis until she felt pregnant and her kidneys began functioning even slower.
"Your life has to revolve around it unfortunately but the alternative is not very pleasant either, so you kind of have to get on with it really," she said.
"It was quite a difficult process to go through when you are pregnant at the same time.
"Due to the risk to the baby I had to do dialysis at a slower rate so I was doing six hours at a time, five days a week. It was quite gruelling."
Ms Smith's daughter, Poppy, was born healthy but her dialysis continued.
She received a kidney donation earlier this year from someone who had opted to donate their organs when they died.
Ms Smith said as well as thinking about the donor this Christmas she was looking forward to fully being able to enjoy the festive period with Poppy.
"I will spend time thinking about my donor and a candle that I'll light," she added.
"Their gift has gone to someone and has made such a difference, hopefully that brings some comfort to their family.
"I'm aware this is their first Christmas without someone they love.
"This Christmas I'm looking forward to being able to do a lot more.
"I won't be restricted by dialysis, I'll have more time, without having to spend hours on my machine and I can eat and drink Christmas goodies without worrying.
"Having flexibility and freedom will be amazing.
"I've missed out the last few Christmasses and so has Poppy. We've always made the best of it and had a good time, but this year is going to be very special."
