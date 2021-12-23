Derby council savings: Concern about impact on vulnerable people
Concerns have been raised about how vulnerable families would cope if major savings earmarked by Derby City Council are approved.
The authority has proposed making £13m worth of savings for 2022-23 as part of its overall £258m budget.
These include cuts to children's services and adult social care.
Opposition leaders said the plans could create problems for years. The council said it wanted to do things "smarter and better" while saving money.
At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Liberal Democrat leader for Derby, Ruth Skelton, said she was concerned for vulnerable families, especially those facing deprivation, medical, social or relationship issues.
"Cutting back on that sort of thing is never a good idea. You just store up more trouble for yourself and for families in the future," she said.
"It doesn't really cut expenditure - all you are doing is throwing in the towel and saying 'we'll just allow demand for various services'."
'Achievable savings'
Labour leader Baggy Shanker called the budget "weak" and said it "fails to address the challenges in children's services".
Evonne Williams, cabinet member for children and young people, said work would continue to expand the council's early intervention work, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
She added: "We've got the new Staying Together teams who are working really hard and have been effective in keeping young people at home with their families, safeguarding them rather than coming into care.
"We continue to expand that team and will look at other ways on working on early interventions - so we are not making those cuts there."
Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter said: "The officers have been working very hard coming up with what we understand and accept are achievable savings.
"There is a consultation period and absolutely there's every opportunity to look at potential knock-on effects and reconsider if necessary but, for me, if we can do things smarter and better and provide an even better service while saving money then that's what we should do. "
Members agreed for the budget proposals to go to public consultation and for further debates to be held in the new year.
Cabinet member for finance, Jonathan Smale, said they were very keen to hear from residents, adding: "We acknowledge that there are some difficult decisions ahead, given the current economic situation, and it's important that residents are part of those conversations."
The public consultation closes on 28 January.
