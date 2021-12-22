Matlock Bath raft race fans told to leave flour bags at home
People planning to watch Matlock Bath's annual Boxing Day raft race have been urged not to throw flour-filled bags at competitors.
Racers in the 26 December spectacle are often pelted with eggs and bags filled with flour as they race along the River Derwent in Derbyshire.
But the Environment Agency has said the plastic and paper bags pose a danger to wildlife in the water.
It has joined organisers in asking spectators to watch without throwing.
The annual event, which raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), has been held since 1961.
It was cancelled in 2019 due to post-flooding debris in the water and again in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.
'Real threat'
Paul Reeves, officer at the Environment Agency, said: "Whilst we realise the Matlock Raft Event is an important social event for the area, we are appealing to the many spectators to spare a thought for the local environment by not throwing flour-filled plastic bags or other objects at the raft racers and into the water.
"If plastic or paper bags enter the watercourse, they pose a real threat to local wildlife.
"Whilst we are happy for the event to go ahead, we are strongly encouraging spectators to enjoy it without endangering the environment."
