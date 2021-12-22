Suspected stolen property found after Chapel-en-le-Frith burglary
Suspected stolen property has been recovered by police after they were called to a burglary in Derbyshire.
Officers went to the scene of a break-in on Horse Fair Avenue, Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 20:10 GMT on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said they followed up reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area and two people acting suspiciously on Elnor Lane, Whaley Bridge.
They then found a number of items in a vehicle in Smalldale that were believed to have been stolen, the force added.
Det Insp Josh Parker urged residents in the High Peak to keep their homes, cars, sheds and garages secure and report anything suspicious to them.
He said they would like to hear from anyone who was in either Chapel-en-le-Frith or Whaley Bridge on Monday evening and may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with their inquiries.
