Derby bus station fight: Boy, 16, held after teenager stabbed
Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed outside a bus station in Derby.
Officers were called just after 15:15 GMT on Saturday to the Riverlights bus station in Morledge.
Police said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hurt during a fight between a group of youths and was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, they said.
The suspect was held on suspicion of wounding with intent, officers added.
The 16-year-old remained in custody, according to Derbyshire Police.
A cordon was in place at the bus station for several hours while detectives carried out inquiries, the force said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to get in touch with police.
