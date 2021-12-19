Car crashes through Sainsbury's supermarket window
A car careered through a supermarket window leaving shelves and food strewn across the floor.
The red Audi hit Sainsbury's on Peak Drive, Allenton, Derby, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please."
It said an investigation was ongoing but initial CCTV inquiries showed a "poor standard of driving" in the car park. No-one was hurt in the crash.
The post added there was "lots and lots of damage".
No arrests have been made.
