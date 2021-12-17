Derby Council tax rise for 2022 announced
Jobs and budgets are set to be cut and tax increased as a council tries to make savings of £13m in the next year.
Derby City Council said there would be "no more than" 14 compulsory job cuts out of 52 identified for redundancy.
The authority also plans to save £1m in adult and children's social care.
Councillor Jonathan Smale, cabinet member for finance, said the cuts came against a backdrop of rising costs and increased demand for services amid the pandemic.
The overall budget is £258m, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The proposals include "a review of senior management structure of the council" which is expected to save the authority £500,000.
Other savings include:
- Changes to the Public Protection and Streetpride service to save £800,000.
- Changes to bereavement services to save £300,000.
- Cuts to adult and children's social care are expected to save the council almost £1m.
- Early Help services could also be under threat with a plan to make savings of almost £750,000.
- The Home To School Transport service is likely to be hit with savings of almost £400,000.
The council also plans to introduce a 2.99% council tax increase for Derby residents.
Council bosses say the increase is not at the highest it could have gone to, which is 3.99%.
But it means homeowners of a Band A property will pay an extra £30.84 a year, and Band H will pay £92.52.
Council leaders stressed that support would continue to be offered to the residents who were hardest-hit.
Mr Smale said: "The council has worked hard to plan for a balanced budget for next year and improved financial sustainability in the medium-term.
"We have looked across the council for efficiencies and savings and despite the size of the financial challenge facing councils, we have managed to minimise job losses and protect many services that residents value."
The proposals are to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday before going to a public consultation.
