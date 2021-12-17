GBH arrest after man found with slash wound in Derby
A man has been arrested after another man was found unconscious with a slash wound to his head.
Officers were called to an assault in Albert Street, Derby, in the early hours of 5 December.
The 28-year-old victim was treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life-changing and discharged the next day, police said.
A 46-year-old man from Derby was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.
