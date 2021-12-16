Teenager charged with manslaughter of man, 82, in Derby
A teenage boy has been charged with manslaughter after an 82-year-old Army veteran died following an attack at a bus station.
Dennis Clarke was taken to hospital after reports of an assault at Derby Bus Station on 6 May.
He died at the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, nine days later.
A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded by police and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Derbyshire Police said no further action was being taken against two other teenage boys who were arrested at the time in connection with the same attack.
