Littleover: Arrests after man found seriously hurt in street
Two women and three men have been arrested after another man was found seriously injured in a street.
Paramedics found the man in his 20s with injuries near Hotel International on Burton Road, Littleover, Derby, at about 01:40 GMT on Thursday.
Officers believe he may have been assaulted near to a shop on the corner of Burton Road and Abbey Street.
The man remains in hospital and Burton Road is partially shut on one side near to the hotel while inquiries continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could help officers have been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
