BBC News

Appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Weston on Trent crash

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Derbyshire Police said the collision occurred at the junction of Kings Mill Lane in Weston on Trent

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and cyclist that left the rider with serious injuries.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his 50s, needed hospital treatment after the crash with a Lexus at the junction of Kings Mill Lane in Weston on Trent.

The crash occurred at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday 21 November, the force added.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.