Appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Weston on Trent crash
- Published
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and cyclist that left the rider with serious injuries.
Police said the cyclist, a man in his 50s, needed hospital treatment after the crash with a Lexus at the junction of Kings Mill Lane in Weston on Trent.
The crash occurred at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday 21 November, the force added.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.