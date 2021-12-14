Kedleston Hall building damaged by lead thieves
Thieves have badly damaged a building in the gardens of one of Derbyshire's most famous stately homes by stripping lead from the roof.
The summer house in the Rose Garden at Kedleston Hall was targeted overnight on 4 December.
Derbyshire Police's Rural Crime Team said they believed the offenders came from the direction of Lodge Lane.
Kedleston, its gardens and buildings are Grade I listed and repairs will be expensive, officers said.
The National Trust property dates back to 1765 and was built as a rival to Chatsworth House, also in Derbyshire.
An appeal for witnesses has been made.
