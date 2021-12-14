Dame Margaret Beckett's husband Leo dies, aged 95
The husband of veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Beckett has died at the age of 95, the party has announced.
The pair married in 1979 with Leo, a local Labour party chairman, becoming a central member of the Derby South MP's team.
He supported her as she became a frontbencher in 1984, going on to serve as leader of the House of Commons in 1998 and foreign secretary in 2006.
The couple became well-known for their love of caravan holidays.
'Much missed'
A Labour spokesperson said: "It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of Leo Beckett, Margaret's much loved husband of 42 years.
"Margaret and her family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Thinking of Margaret Beckett and her family today following the sad death of her husband Leo.
"Always by her side, Leo was as much a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party as his beloved wife.
"He will be much missed."
