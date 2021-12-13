Derby man who threatened and raped teenage girl is jailed
- Published
A Derby man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a young teenage girl.
Mark Wetton, of Brighton Road, made the girl commit sex acts and threatened to punish her if she refused, police said.
The crimes came to light when his victim confided in members of her family. She still suffers nightmares, officers said.
At Derby Crown Court, Wetton, 46, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.
Wetton, who was sentenced on 7 December, will also serve a year on extended licence.
He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Det Cons Luanne Heeley said: "We welcome this significant custodial sentence, as Wetton persistently offended and targeted a vulnerable young child.
"The dreadful offences he committed will no doubt have a long-lasting effect on the victim, and she has shown immense bravery in being able to come forward and report what happened to her."
