River Wye causes flooding in Bakewell and Buxton
- Published
The River Wye has burst its banks overnight, causing disruption in Derbyshire.
The A6 at Buxton has been blocked both ways by floodwater between Topley Pike Quarry and the A5270, while gardens in Bakewell's Wye Bank also flooded.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said staff had been helping residents fight the rising water.
Flood warnings remain in place for Bakewell, Ashford in the Water, and Litton Mill in Millers Dale.
A flood warning is also in place for the River Amber at Ambergate.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "Our team has been in Bakewell tackling tonight's floods, installing flood boards at the access to the riverside walks in the town centre and using sandbags to help protect at-risk properties in Wye Bank.
"Here they assisted residents and one of our councillors, Bakewell ward member Mark Wakeman - all of whom were tackling the rising water."
They said the team also checked on properties in Ashford in the Water.
The authority said householders in at-risk areas were advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, and to have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.
