River Wye causes flooding in Bakewell and Buxton

Published
Image source, Derbyshire Dales District Council
Image caption,
Roads and gardens in the Wye Bank area of Bakewell have flooded

The River Wye has burst its banks overnight, causing disruption in Derbyshire.

The A6 at Buxton has been blocked both ways by floodwater between Topley Pike Quarry and the A5270, while gardens in Bakewell's Wye Bank also flooded.

Derbyshire Dales District Council said staff had been helping residents fight the rising water.

Flood warnings remain in place for Bakewell, Ashford in the Water, and Litton Mill in Millers Dale.

Image source, Derbyshire Dales District Council
Image caption,
Sandbags were put out to protect properties in Wye Bank

A flood warning is also in place for the River Amber at Ambergate.

Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "Our team has been in Bakewell tackling tonight's floods, installing flood boards at the access to the riverside walks in the town centre and using sandbags to help protect at-risk properties in Wye Bank.

"Here they assisted residents and one of our councillors, Bakewell ward member Mark Wakeman - all of whom were tackling the rising water."

Image source, Derbyshire Dales District Council
Image caption,
Householders in at-risk areas have been advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground

They said the team also checked on properties in Ashford in the Water.

The authority said householders in at-risk areas were advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, and to have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

