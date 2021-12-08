Man charged with terrorism offences after Derby homes evacuated
A man has been charged with terrorism offences after 50 homes on a city street were evacuated at the weekend.
Residents in King Alfred Street, Derby, were told to leave after suspicious items were found at 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
Simon Pilgrim, of King Alfred Street, was charged with making an explosive substance for unlawful purposes.
He is also charged with three counts of possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism.
Derbyshire Police said the 40-year-old "was acting in isolation with no known ideology".
Ch Supt David Cox said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no suggestion of an ongoing risk to the public."
Mr Pilgrim is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
