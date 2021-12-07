Chad Allford: Man detained by police had 'convulsions' before death
A man who died after being detained by police over suspected drugs offences suffered "convulsions" after a package in his mouth burst, an inquest heard.
Chad Allford became unwell at a property in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on 27 October.
Police at the scene gave CPR, but the 23-year-old died at King's Mill Hospital.
An inquest was opened and adjourned at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on Tuesday.
Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the case.
Peter Nieto, area coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said it "remains to be seen" if Mr Allford's death was related to the ingestion of substances.
A post-mortem examination found no evidence of traumatic injury or natural disease, and results from a toxicology examination are still awaited.
The next date for reviewing the case has been set for 8 March.
