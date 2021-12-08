University of Derby students angry after snow delays graduation
Students say they are angry after their graduation was cancelled with less than 24 hours' notice.
The ceremony at the University of Derby's Buxton campus was due to take place on Tuesday but students were told it was off the afternoon before.
Some students said family members had travelled from overseas for the event.
The university said unexpected snowfall meant suppliers "providing essential elements of the event" could not get there to set up in time.
Paige Curtis said she travelled from her home in Chelmsford, Essex, with her parents and booked to stay in a hotel for two nights.
Miss Curtis, who finished her international tourism management degree in 2020, said she was "heartbroken".
She said: "I had been looking forward to it so much. This was the third time it had been postponed.
"All this effort and time and money, I felt upset and angry."
She added: "I could not believe it at first - I was looking out the window and could not see any snow.
"It had snowed in the morning but did not settle on the roads."
Felicity Kemp, who finished her events management degree last year, said: "We feel despondent, angry and a bit overlooked by the university.
"We want some accountability. How are they going to help people who have spent all this money?"
Miss Kemp, 22, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, said it was due to be the first time many students had seen each other for nearly two years after they left university for Easter 2020 but then never came back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One student said his brother had flown over from Dubai especially for the ceremony.
Another said his friends and family had travelled over from Lithuania and Latvia.
However, some of the would-be graduates still managed to hold their own celebrations.
Toby Hunt, who studied culinary management, said he went around pubs and bars in the town and managed to arrange a last-minute gathering.
Another student, Shona Saunders, said she had booked a bar to mark the occasion.
"We're still wearing our hats, we're still going to have fun," she said.
A University of Derby spokesperson said: "Significant unexpected snowfall in the area had resulted in local road closures and unsafe conditions which meant that some of the external suppliers providing essential elements of the event were unable to reach us to set up in time for the ceremony.
"This was not an easy decision to make, but with a severe weather warning also in place we had to prioritise the safety of everyone due to attend."
The graduation ceremony has been postponed until 27 April 2022.
