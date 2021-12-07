Four released and Derby murder inquiry ends after woman's death
- Published
Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman have been released without charge.
The 33-year-old died in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Moss Street, Derby, on Saturday.
A murder investigation was started but Derbyshire Police said detectives had since determined the death was not suspicious.
The force said three men and a woman were subsequently released.
A file has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death, police added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.